TMKOC's Munmun Dutta Sizzles in Shimmery Gown With Thigh-High Slit; Fans Call Her 'Beauty Queen'

Television actress Munmun Dutta, known for playing the role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared some glamorous pictures in her latest Instagram post. The 34-year-old actress was seen wearing an emerald green sequined gown. The gown designed by Victor Robinson came with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. The full-sleeved gown also featured green sequined embellishments. Munmun wore her styled hair in curls and opted for a soft make-up look with peach pink lip colour.

The actress completed her look with a pair of black stilettos. Sharing the pictures on the social media platform, Munmun added in the caption, “In love with this dress.” Fans of the actress were quick to compliment her latest fashion outing. One of the top comments on Munmun’s post read, “Glowing.” Another fan described the actress as “Beauty Queen.” While one follower wrote, “Looking gorgeous ma’am.”

In another Instagram post, the actress shared a fun evening party look. Munmun was spotted in a golden sequined dress which she accessorised with some sparkling jewellery. The actress shared her glamorous look on the social media platform and her followers were quite enthralled. One of the followers complimented the actress as they wrote, “So beautiful.”

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Munmun had shared her recent red carpet look from the ITA (Indian Television Academy) award ceremony. The actress graced the red carpet wearing a white thigh-high slit gown. Munmun opted for the monochromatic look and accessorised it with a matching white clutch, gemstone rings, and a pair of diamond earrings.

Besides impressing her viewers with the glamorous fashion statements, Munmun also happens to entertain them with some fun Instagram Reels. Most recently, the actress was seen performing to Gangubai Kathiawadi’s hit song Dholida. In her recent Instagram Story shared on Friday evening, Munmun also shared a glimpse of her travel diaries.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.