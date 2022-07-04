TMKOC's New Nattu Kaka Aka Kiran Bhatt Is Connected To Ghanshyam Nayak - Do You Know How?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were recently left excited after the show’s producer introduced them to the new Nattu Kaka aka Kiran Bhatt. However, do you know that there’s a link between the old Nattu Kaka aka late actor Ghanshyam Nayak and Kiran Bhatt.

In a recent interview, Ghanshyam Nayak’s son Vikas Nayak revealed how his father had worked under Kiran Bhatt’s production several times. He also shared that the new Nattu Kaka had also gifted watches to Ghanshyam Nayak several times. “I think Kiran Bhatt Ji who has come in, will probably do good justice to the role originally played by my father. My Dad acted in many Gujarati plays that Kiran ji produced. He has a fascination for watches and he often gifted watches to my Dad. I sent him a text congratulating him on his appointment,” Vikas told E-Times.

