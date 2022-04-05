TMKOC's Nidhi Bhanushali Flaunts Her Sexy Curves in Surfing Bikini; Fans Say 'You Look Hot'

Sab TV’s much-loved comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) needs no introduction. Its several characters enjoy legions of fan following, especially the members of the Tapu Sena. Do you remember Nidhi Bhanushali, who featured as Sonu Bhide on the show? Even though the actress left the show long back, she is still admired by her fans, who adored her character on the show. Well, Nidhi is a wanderlust, and her Instagram feed proves it. Quite the opposite of her reel life, Nidhi, in her real life, is very adventurous and loves to explore exotic destinations. Adding to the bandwagon, the actress, in her recent photo, can be seen enjoying surfing, and honestly, she looks breathtaking in it.

Recently, Nidhi dropped a picture of herself surfing in a colourful monokini, which is grabbing all the attention on the internet. While donning swimwear, which has rainbow colour stripes, she appears energetic and powerful. Honestly, Nidhi’s picture on the internet is truly a visual treat to the eyes. While sharing the magnificent picture, Nidhi wrote in the caption, “She comes in colours everywhere… She doesn’t comb her hair… She’s like a rainbow.”

Needless to say, looking at Nidhi’s picture fans couldn’t help but heap praises on her. One user wrote, “Can’t decide whether this post is super hot or super cool”. Another commented, “This tickled my heart a bit.” A third user wrote, “Looking gorgeous.” While several users dropped a handful of heart, fire, and heart-eye emoticons, many commented in reference to the comedy show. A user wrote, “Bhide sir aapko surfing karna be sikhaye ye dekh ke acha laga (I am happy to see that Bhide sir also taught you how to surf).”

Nidhi’s Instagram feed shows that she loves water and surfing. She is truly very adventurous.

