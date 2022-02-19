TMKOC's Nidhi Bhanushali Goes Bold in Bikini Top, Sends Temperatures Soaring in These Viral Pics

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali who played Sonu Bhide in the popular sitcom recently set the internet on fire when she introduced her fans to her bold avatar. The actress who is currently vacationing in Goa, sent the temperature soaring with her photo wearing a white and yellow bikini top with pants.

The actress recently took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures while enjoying the vacation. The first two pictures are snaps of Nidhi as she clicks mirror pictures dressed up in a yellow and white bikini top with tassels and pants, and she had a bob cut. In the last photo of the post, she shared a picture of knitting yarn.

Taking to the captions she wrote, “Nothing to see here, just a couple of mirror selfies and a new obsession.” And as soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, it started creating buzz on the internet with several social media users reacting to it. While one fan wrote a comment saying, “Aye sonu tu bohot change hogayi li re,”another chimed in writing, “Ye kya haal bana rakha hai Sonu." Another social media user commented, “we want our old sonu." “Beautiful," wrote a fan.

An avid social media user and a travel junkie, Nidhi Bhanushali often treats her fans to intriguing clicks from her trips. A few days back, Nidhi had shared a video of herself on Instagram and captioned it, “Agar jannat hai zami pe kahin, yahin hai. #Kashmir #DiaryOfTheGadaboutPilgrims." Fans dropped heart emoticons on the post. One of the fans commented, “Wow it’s so enchanting." Another commented, “Sonu g looking very well." A third user commented, “U look great." “Living life in full size," wrote a fan.

Talking about the show, started in 2008, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah holds the Guinness World Record for the longest running daily sitcom on television by episode count. The show is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. Apart from Sunayana Fozdar and Shailesh Lodha, the show sees Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani and Amit Bhatt in pivotal roles among others.

