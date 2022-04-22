TMKOC’s Sonu Bhide aka Palak Sindhwani Celebrates Birthday in Style

Palak Sidhwani, who is popularly known for playing the role of Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has celebrated her birthday with a bang. Palak has also shared a bunch of photos from her birthday bash on April 11. Along with Palak’s friends, many of her TMKOC co-stars can be seen as part of the celebrations.

In the photos shared by Palak, we can see her enjoying the day to the fullest with her family and friends. The album also features, Palak’s brother, Harshit Sindhwani, TMKOC’s director Malav Raida and his wife Priya Ahuja, Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Bhabhi and Palak’s other friends. Taking to her caption, she extended her gratitude to everyone for making her day special.

On the special occasion, Palak donned a pink top with a white skirt. To complete her OOTD, she opted for a no-makeup look. She accessorised her outfit with hoop earrings and bracelets. Palak’s birthday cake was nothing less than a floral treat.

Palak’s fans and friends took the comments section to shower love on her pictures. Director Malav Raida commented, “Was such a fun night,” followed by hearts on eyes emoticons. While one of the fans complimented Palak’s beautiful smile, “Best smile I’ve seen today.” Another called her “beyond beautiful”.

Earlier, Palak shared a glimpse of the fun moments from her party in which she can be seen singing along with her friends. Looking at videos and snaps of Palak’s intimate birthday celebrations, we can surely say she enjoyed her day to the fullest.

On the work front, Palak rose to fame with the popular television show, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. She played the role of Madhavi Bhide and Anataram Bhide’s daughter Sonu Bhide. She is the only female member of the Tappu sena. Apart from this, Palak has also been a part of a short film, The Bar directed by Aneeta Patel.

