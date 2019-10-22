TN Govt wouldn’t Allow Special Screenings of New Films at Higher Cost this Diwali
This year, among the movies that will hit theatres are superstar Vijay’s Bigil and Karthi’s Kaithi. Both the films are set to be released on October 25.
A still from Bigil.
There will be no special screenings of any new Diwali releases this year in Tamil Nadu. The government has come down heavily upon the shows that have traditionally been screened at extra cost.
Many big ticket films hit the screens around this time as festive season brings people out of their houses for different modes of entertainment, especially films. There have been instances in the past when fans have waited for hours for a film to open.
The state’s Information and Publicity minister Kadambur C Raju said in Tuticorin that the government has refused permission for special shows of all movies. He said, "No movies are being allowed special shows this Deepavali.
If they go ahead with special screenings at high cost, the government is not responsible for it. And if they go ahead with screenings at odd hours, at timings that are not approved by the government, government will definitely take action against them."
However, it is yet to be seen that stopping such special screenings would hamper their box office prospects or not.
