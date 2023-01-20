To Adoor Gopalakrishnan's ‘Good Rowdy’ Remark on Mohanlal, Major Ravi's Response

After serving his country as an Indian Army officer, Major Ravi has also proved his mettle as an actor in films like Karmayodha, Picket 43, Keerthi Chakra, and 1971: Beyond Borders among others. The former army officer is known for being a braveheart and an outspoken personality, unafraid of presenting his opinions on a variety of topics, Recently, the actor has once again grabbed eyeballs for taking a jibe at filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan in an extensive Facebook post. Adoor made a questionable remark about Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, which did not sit well with Major Ravi.

Not so long ago, Adoor, in an interview, stated that he was not keen on making a movie with Mohanlal because of his already-established film image of a ‘good rowdy’ actor. He further added that Mohanlal’s on-screen persona was stuck in his mind, which made him take the decision. Now, Major Ravi has commented on Adoor’s controversial statement in a long FB post.

The Kandahar actor penned, “Recently I came across an interview given by Mr Adoor Gopalakrishnan… I have a few questions to ask… I saw you describing Mohanlal as a “good rowdy" and saying that you will not make a film with him. Who gave you the authority to use the term ‘rowdy’ to describe Mohanlal in public? As people get older, their frustrations increase. A rowdy will never be good. There is no such thing as a good rowdy or a bad rowdy… Mr Adoor, don’t try to insult anyone like this just because you can never reach where Mohanlal stands.”

Another excerpt of the post read, “I remember you saying in 2007 that there was not a single Malayalam film that you liked here. Two films released in 2006, Classmates and Keerthi Chakra, ran for more than 100 days in theatres. Before talking about a movie, you should first go to the theatre and buy tickets with the mindset of acknowledging the talent of others.”

“What right do you have to certify that other movies are unwatchable considering that no one pays their own money to watch your movies in theatres?… This is just a little advice…” read Major Ravi’s post.

Speaking of Major Ravi, the talented actor was last seen in the film 1971: Beyond Borders. The film was directed by Major Ravi himself. His upcoming projects are yet to be announced.

Read all the Latest Movies News here