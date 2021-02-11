To All the Boys Always and Forever: Will Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky Beat the Odds?

Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky’s (Noah Centineo) blush pink world of glittering skies and bustling football fields is all set to return to the screen with To All The Boys Always and Forever. Based on Jenny Han’s three-part novel, the much loved film series is coming to a bittersweet end with its third and final film tomorrow.

In the first two films, we have seen LJ and PK fake dating, falling in love, falling out of love and still managing to stick with each other. PS I Still Love You also introduced a nice villain, John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), but our beloved leads managed to dodge the odds. They have been inseparable and that’s adorable?

But rainbows and unicorns are not for eternity, the bubble has to burst and some difficult choices have to be made. They’re stepping into young adulthood and need to confront challenging parts of their lives. In the final part, we'll see Lara preparing for the end of high school. A pair of life-changing trips will lead her to re-imagine what life with her family, friends and Peter will look like after graduation.

Peter and Lara have been accepted to separate colleges and they have to move to different cities. While Lara is sparked by the potential of living in New York City, Peter is wrestling with a strained relationship with his dad. Will they prioritise their personal needs over their relationship? We don't know yet.

What we know is that Peter is going to try everything to be with Lara. He has already spoken to his mom to move to a different college for her and she is clearly not happy with it. Will Peter go against his mother? Well, he is capable of doing it.

Apart from Lara and Peter's future, there has been one constant question since the release of PS I Love You-- what about our favourite Ambrose? Is Lara-John chapter over? Secretly we wish not. But because we also understand the franchise is completely centred on Peter and Lara's story, there's little hope that we'll see anything substantial about him.

Just like all high school rom-coms, 'the prom' seems like the most-dreamy sequence of the film which will give closure to multiple storylines.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever stars Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Trezzo Mahoro, Holland Taylor, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett.

The film will premiere on Netflix on Feb 12.