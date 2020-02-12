Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

To All the Boys I've Loved Before Actor Noah Centineo Says He Experimented With Drugs During 'Dark Time'

Actor Noah Centineo has opened up about his experiment with drugs while dealing with his parents' divorce.

IANS

Updated:February 12, 2020, 7:27 PM IST
To All the Boys I've Loved Before Actor Noah Centineo Says He Experimented With Drugs During 'Dark Time'
credits -Noah Centineo instagram

Actor Noah Centineo has said he was experimenting with all kinds of drugs before he got sober. The actor, who famously essays the role of Peter Kavinsky in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before movie franchise, opened up about "a really dark time" in his life that saw him partying and taking drugs from the age of 17 to one day just before he turned 21.

"I was really upset, man," Centineo spoke about his past in a digital issue of Harper's Bazaar. He made the admission upon revealing that he tried every narcotic substance in addition to Molly, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"There wasn't really much I wouldn't do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things," he said.

The Sierra Burgess Is a Loser actor added that during that period of time in his life, he and his friends frequently took Molly to "talk for five hours and to get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions."

On what might have led him to such lifestyle, Centineo said it was a difficult time after his parents divorced.

"As the 15-year-old living in close quarters with my mom, I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role, fill a position that was vacant at that time, you know, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion," he said.

The Jesus Adams Foster of The Fosters eventually turned his life around. He moved in with his sister, Taylor, after "couch-surfing in the Valley and Hollywood for, like, four years."

How does he keep his sanity these days?

He said, "I like baths. I like meditation. I like journalling. I talk to myself a lot if I'm mad at something that I did. I'll scream at myself, really, like, looking in the mirror, right? Like, in my room. Like, 'Dude, like, stop, this is fucking unacceptable. You're better than this!' I hold myself very accountable, but I can talk myself off of ledges too. And that's a strong thing."

