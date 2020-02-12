To All the Boys I've Loved Before Actor Noah Centineo Says He Experimented With Drugs During 'Dark Time'
Actor Noah Centineo has opened up about his experiment with drugs while dealing with his parents' divorce.
credits -Noah Centineo instagram
Actor Noah Centineo has said he was experimenting with all kinds of drugs before he got sober. The actor, who famously essays the role of Peter Kavinsky in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before movie franchise, opened up about "a really dark time" in his life that saw him partying and taking drugs from the age of 17 to one day just before he turned 21.
"I was really upset, man," Centineo spoke about his past in a digital issue of Harper's Bazaar. He made the admission upon revealing that he tried every narcotic substance in addition to Molly, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"There wasn't really much I wouldn't do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things," he said.
The Sierra Burgess Is a Loser actor added that during that period of time in his life, he and his friends frequently took Molly to "talk for five hours and to get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions."
On what might have led him to such lifestyle, Centineo said it was a difficult time after his parents divorced.
"As the 15-year-old living in close quarters with my mom, I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role, fill a position that was vacant at that time, you know, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion," he said.
The Jesus Adams Foster of The Fosters eventually turned his life around. He moved in with his sister, Taylor, after "couch-surfing in the Valley and Hollywood for, like, four years."
How does he keep his sanity these days?
He said, "I like baths. I like meditation. I like journalling. I talk to myself a lot if I'm mad at something that I did. I'll scream at myself, really, like, looking in the mirror, right? Like, in my room. Like, 'Dude, like, stop, this is fucking unacceptable. You're better than this!' I hold myself very accountable, but I can talk myself off of ledges too. And that's a strong thing."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 136 Written Updates: Contestants Face Fiery Questions from Rajat Sharma
- Windows 7 PCs Not Shutting Down? Here's How You Can Solve the Bug
- NASA Is Looking For New Astronauts to Walk on the Moon and You're Eligible to Apply!
- New Tyrannosaurus Species Called the 'Reaper of Death' Found in Canada
- Industrial Revolution Contaminated Himalayas Hundreds of Years Before Humans Actually Step Foot