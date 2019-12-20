To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You Trailer: Netflix Film Returns with a Love Triangle in Time for Valentine's Day

The dreamy Noah Centineo and the starry-eyed Lana Condor are back with the sequel to the Netflix film To All the Boys I've Loved Before. The trailer of the teen romance is out, showing lead pair Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky in a romantic relationship.

After pretending to be a couple in the previous film, Lara and Peter are finally in a steady space and doing all things real couples do - going out on dates, gifting jewellery and making promises to never break each other's heart. But the moment those words are spoken, you know that those promises will also be broken, right?

Enter John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean's old love letters, pretty much the way Peter made an entry into her life. Lara is now confronted with her first real dilemma - can a girl be in love with two boys at once?

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Michael Fimognari, the sequel is based on the #1 New York Times best-selling YA romance novel, P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han.

After the success of the first film, it was reported in November 2018 that Netflix and Paramount Pictures' Awesomeness Films were in discussions to produce a sequel. Netflix announced the development of a sequel featuring Lara and Noah in December 2018.

In March 2019, it was reported that Fimognari, cinematographer on the first film, would make his feature film directorial debut with the sequel, taking over from the original film's director Susan Johnson, who would stay on to executive produce.

