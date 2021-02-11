To All The Boys Stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Pen Emotional Farewell Letters to Each Other

Of all the romcoms that Netflix has offered in recent years, To All The Boys trilogy has probably garnered the most fans. The film adaptation of Jenny Han's bestselling novels have been popular in several countries.

The last film in the franchise, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, is set to release on February 12, just in time for Valentine's Day, like every year. While fans are looking forward to the time the 3rd part starts streaming, they are also sad to see the franchise end.

Lead actors Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are also going to miss each other as well. In a recent video released by Netflix, both the actors were seen reading heartfelt letters that they penned down for each other.

Talking about his co-star in the video, Noah said, "We exchanged letters a month ago, you know, it was so kind. It was just lovely. But I think Lana and I... I think we'll always be in each other’s lives, and I think we got very lucky. I certainly feel extremely lucky to have worked with her."

In response to Noah's letter, Lana said, "He wrote about his favourite memories between the two of us. He brought up things that he knows annoy the heck out of me about him. But he did say that he had a lot of joy working on these films and has loved the relationship we've cultivated and the friendship we now have, and he knows that I always have his back no matter what.”

The letter seems to be the perfect way to wrap up this franchise that began with Lana's character writing letters to all the boys she's had crushes on. The letters are mailed by her sister as a prank, leading to a stream of incidents that bring the lead pair closer.