To Attack Pandit Vidyasagar is to Attack Bangla Language, Says Mahesh Bhatt
Clashes broke out between members of the Trinamool Congress students' union and BJP supporters who participated in Amit Shah's massive road show in north Kolkata on Tuesday evening.
Image Courtesy: Mahesh Bhatt/ Instagram/
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Wednesday condemned the destruction of Bengali polymath Vidyasagar's bust during BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata.
Bhatt tweeted, "To attack Pandit Vidyasagar is to attack Bangla language. To begin with, he simplified Bangla for studying through Borno Porichoy."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she has never seen such political violence in Kolkata and stated that an inquiry would be initiated.
More than 100 persons have been arrested for being involved in the clashes between the BJP supporters and the students union backed by Trinamool Congress.
Soon after, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several top TMC leaders changed their Facebook and Twitter display picture (DP) with photo of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on Wednesday to protest the desecration of the bust of the noted reformer and key figure of the Bengal Renaissance.
Trinamool Congress's official profile on Twitter and Facebook was also changed with a picture of Vidyasagar.
Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was a key figure of the Bengal Renaissance. He was a philosopher, academic educator, writer, translator, printer, publisher, entrepreneur, reformer and philanthropist.
To attack Pandit Vidya Sagar is to attack Bangla language. To begin with he simplified Bangla for studying through Borno Porichoy @derekobrienmp— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 15, 2019
