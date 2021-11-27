To DJ Snake's Song, Mahesh Babu's Daughter Dances Like Selena Gomez, Video Viral

South superstar Mahesh Babu is famous for his style. Whether it is acting, dance, or fitness, the actor surely knows how to impress his fans every single time. There was a time when his wife Namrata Shirodkar was also counted among the best female leads. But now their daughter can be seen setting the internet on fire with her dance moves.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CWqhsFOlUUN/?utm_medium= copy_link

Recently, Mahesh and Namrata’s daughter, Sitara, shared a video in which she is given a wonderful performance on an English song. Everyone is praising Sitara’s dance moves in this clip.

Namrata, too, has shared Sitara’s dance video on her Instagram handle. Thousands of people have reacted to the clip. Sitara is performing on DJ Snake’s song Taki Taki. Sharing this video, Sitara wrote, “Trying solo… should I do another one?" The video has already received a thousand likes.

Selena Gomez has performed on the original song. But Sitara, too, is showing amazing moves. This is not the first time Sitara’s dance has impressed one and all. She has her account on Instagram by the name Sitara Ghattamaneni where she posts such videos.

While Mahesh Babu is still working, his wife has been away from the glamour for a long time and is taking care of the kids. She might be away from the industry but she is training her daughter in every single activity. Called the cutest couple of south Indian industry, Mahesh and Namrata are also great parents.

