To Draw More Crowd to Theatres, Makers of Pushpa Release Full Video of Srivalli Song

The makers of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa: The Rise have released the full video of the hit Srivalli song. The video was released by makers on Tuesday in four languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film was released in theatres on December 17, 2021, and is still running. Pushpa: The Rise has reportedly earned over Rs 300 crore and makers are trying to draw more moviegoers to cinema houses by releasing full video songs of the movie.

Watch the full video of Srivalli song here:

All the versions of the Srivalli song have been sung by Sid Sriram. The music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Chandrabose has penned the lyrics for the Srivalli song.

The melodious song features romantic scenes between Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. The video of the song shows how Pushpa, played by Allu Arjun, expresses his love for Srivalli, played by Rashmika. The song also has Allu Arjun doing a few dance steps.

Apart from Allu Arjun, Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil, the film features Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh in significant roles.

The first part, Pushpa: The Rise, was released on December 17, 2021. The movie is set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa has collected Rs 300 from its worldwide ticket sales. The film is unlikely to slow down soon as big releases like Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, and director SS Rajamouli’s RRR have been postponed.

The film is written and directed by Sukumar, and the second part titled Pushpa: The Rule is expected to premiere in cinemas in 2022.

