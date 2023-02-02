Actor Nakuul Mehta has bid an emotional goodbye to the fan-favourite television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. On Thursday, Mehta shared some BTS pictures from his last day on the set with the cast and crew and penned a heartfelt note explaining his journey on the much-acclaimed show. In his caption, the actor revealed he quit the show to “find (himself) again." The actor shared a streak of candid pictures from his last day of the shoot. In the picture, Nakuul is seen flashing his beaming smile at the camera with his co-stars Disha Parmar, Ajay Nagrath, Shubhaavi Choksey and director Deepak Chavan.

In his note, Nakuul expressed his joy at playing the character Ram, who was a “beautiful bumbling fragile emotional mess of a human." He also stated that it took him a decade to land a role with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. He even thanked Ekta Kapoor for her faith in him. “There are some roles you play and then there are roles which play themselves and you are just a vessel which has been entrusted with this responsibility and all you really do is show up with all your heart and being every single day.”

He also thanked co-star Disha Parmar and wrote, “As I set out to film my last day on the Bade Set, none of this would have been what it is if it weren’t for… The best Priya my Ram could ever have and a friend I’m so fortunate to collaborate with over two beautiful shows, DeePee!”

Nakuul even praised the entire cast and crew at the end, remembering the times they spent together as a family on the set. “Whilst I step away to go and find ‘myself’ again… It almost feels like retiring my jersey whilst also knowing that ‘some of you’ will always be a part of ‘some of me’.”

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is about to take a leap, which will result in the departure of the show's lead actors, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. The soap opera drew attention a few months ago when the main lead stars refused to portray their older versions in the show. Now, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai, who have been cast as the main leads, will carry on the legacy. In addition, Hiten Tejwani has joined the cast and will play Nakuul's brother on the show.

