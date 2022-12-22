To Malavika Mohanan's 'Hospital Scene' Comment, Nayanthara's On-Point Reply

Nayanthara’s latest film Connect hit the cinemas worldwide on Thursday, December 22. The actress has recently responded to the criticism she received about her prim and proper image in the films. She also clarified the reason by stating that she is part of commercial films where if she looks shabby it won’t do justice to her role. As part of a promotional interview with TV host Dhivyadarshini, Nayanthara reacted to criticism from actress Malavika Mohanan in an old interview.

Now, both interviews have been combined and are making rounds on social media platforms. The split screen interview where Malavika can be seen speaking about a big superstar’s hospital scene in which she had her makeup and hair perfectly done. She can be heard saying, “I have seen this really big superstar actress, she is in one hospital scene. She is dying but she is in full makeup. With eyeliner, hair done and not one hair out of place.”

She also added that she was bewildered as to how can a person be dying with their lipstick in place. And according to the Master actress, even if it is a commercial film and the actress has to look pretty, it has to be a little realistic.

On this particular statement, Nayanthara responded and said that in an interview another heroine didn’t mention her name but was talking about her. “She said she saw me in a hospital scene from a movie and I looked prim and proper. She’s asked how someone can look so pretty in a hospital scene. I don’t say one has to look prim and proper in a hospital but that doesn’t mean you have to look shabby, no?” she added.

Nayanthara also stated that there is a huge difference when one is doing a realistic film and a commercial film. She also shared that when they are doing a realistic film, they go to that level where they look the part. The particular example that Malavika cited was from a commercial film. Nayanthara’s director wanted her to look that way as the film was taken from a commercial aspect.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara’s film Connect has been helmed by Ashwin Saravanan. The horror-thriller is the story where a mother and daughter are stuck in lockdown and the daughter is possessed by a ghost. She will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.

