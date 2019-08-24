Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

To Me, I Was the Lead in Mission Mangal, Says Kirti Kulhari

Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menen, Mission Mangal released on August 15.

News18.com

Updated:August 24, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
To Me, I Was the Lead in Mission Mangal, Says Kirti Kulhari
Kirti Kulhari in a still from Mission Mangal. (Image: Instagram/Kirti Kulhari)
Kirti Kulhari is not new to being a part of ensemble projects. In fact, the 34-year-old is most known for her multi-starrer outings, whether it be Pink, Four More Shots Please, Uri: The Surgical Strike, the recent Mission Mangal or the forthcoming remake of The Girl on the Train, which also stars Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari.

However, Kirti says her screen time and dominance in a film doesn’t concern her. "People have this concept of lead and second lead because they see the hierarchy or stardom of an actor. To me, I was the lead in Mission Mangal. Yes, I am sharing that space with four other women, but I am still the lead,” she told Mid-Day.

“The same holds true for my part in Uri and Four More Shots Please. Screen time has never been a priority for me. It will be interesting to collaborate with Parineeti, Ribhu (Dasgupta, director) and the rest of the team on the film (The Girl on the Train)," Kirti added.

Meanwhile, directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles. Based on the real-life story of Indian Space Research Organisation’s scientists behind the successful launch of Mangalyaan, which made Mars more accessible to explore, the film released on August 15. So far, it has earned Rs 128.16 crore at the domestic box office.

