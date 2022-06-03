'To My Dear Fans...': Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Appeal As Vikram Hits Cinemas

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has hit the cinemas, and the first reviews are encouraging. From celebs to fans, everyone is reacting to Haasan’s grand comeback on the silver screen. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in crucial roles. Along with them, Suriya, Arjun Das, Narain and Kalidas Jayaram have played important supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj, in a statement, said that he had never been so emotional before the release of any film. “I’ve been a fan of Kamal Haasan since I was a child, and I directed his film today, and it still seems like a dream come true.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all the people who supported me in making this film. It has been eighteen months since the shoot for Vikram started. We have worked hard to make our viewers happy by shedding blood and sweat,” he said.

“Thanks for the opportunity sir, this movie is coming to you as a gift from your fan. I will always remember this with pleasure and save it as a lifelong memory.

“To my dear fans, in a few more hours the movie, Vikram will be completely yours. I hope it will please you and give you an unforgettable theatrical experience! I request you to visit your nearest theatres and watch Vikram and make it a huge success,” he said.

Lokesh Kanagaraj made his directorial debut in the year 2016 with the anthology film Aviyal. In 2017, he made his directorial feature debut with the Tamil language action thriller film Maanagaram. The film won critical acclaim and became a successful venture at the box office. Later, he directed popular films like Kaithi, Master etc.

