To Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary is Still His Girlfriend

Actor and Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula took to Instagram to share a glimpse from his wedding moments. Along with it, he wrote a loving note for his wife, actress Yuvika Chaudhary.

“@yuvikachaudhary chal dubara shadi karte hai 2 saal hone wale hai humare shadi ko par mujhe aj bhe tum mere gf lagte ho kya karu main (sic),” wrote the Bigg Boss 9 winner alongside the picture on Instagram.

To which, Yuvika replied, “Let’s go get married my boyfriend.”

Recently, Prince and Yuvika featured in the video of 'Shikayat', which narrates the story of love, grief and tragedy. Penned by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, composed and sung by Ved Sharma, the song had melancholic lyrics that project feelings of heartbreak.

Prince and Yuvika met on the reality show Bigg Boss 9, where the former emerged as the winner of the show.

Meanwhile, Prince, who has also won Roadies X2, is currently seen in Roadies Revolution as a gang leader. He has also featured in a TV show Badho Bahu.

On the other hand, Yuvika is known for her TV show Astitva Prem Kahani and for appearing in Bollywood movies like Om Shanti Om and Veer Di Wedding.