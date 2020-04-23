MOVIES

1-MIN READ

To Seek Help For Mental Health Is a Sign of Strength, Says Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato was in rehab since being hospitalised for a nearly fatal drug overdose in July. (Image: Twitter)

Demi Lovato was in rehab since being hospitalised for a nearly fatal drug overdose in July. (Image: Twitter)

The 27-year-old singer, who has battled with mental health in the past, says she has really been enjoying focusing on the positives in lockdown, as per reports.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 10:41 AM IST
Singer Demi Lovato says it is a "sign of strength" seeking help with your mental health, amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's so important that people have these lines because sometimes you feel really alone and you don't know where to turn or who to talk to. You're afraid that these thoughts you're having are too dark, and you need guidance. That's where this comes in. It can provide help to people who are struggling. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness," she told People magazine.

"It's a sign of strength. Oftentimes our society tells us that if we ask for help, we are weak. But the strongest thing someone can do is take that first step in getting help, whatever shape or form that is."

The 27-year-old singer, who has battled with mental health in the past, says she has really been enjoying focusing on the positives in lockdown, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I've been exercising and going on walks. I like walking my dogs. I was doing yoga in the beginning but kind of fell off. I'll start that back up again. Meditating ... anything that helps you focus and get centred is really good for you.

"Every time I go on my dog walks, I take pictures of stuff in nature. I was just talking to a friend yesterday who's a photographer and I was like, 'I think I'm starting to really like photography!' That might be a new hobby for me."

