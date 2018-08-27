English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Toba Tek Singh Portrays Human's Ongoing Quest Says Pankaj Kapur
Filmmaker Ketan Mehta and actor Pankaj Kapur, have come together to make a short film 'Toba Tek Singh', based on an eponymous short story penned by Saadat Hasan Manto.
A file photo of Pankaj Kapur
Loading...
National Award-winning filmmaker Ketan Mehta and actor Pankaj Kapur, who have come together to make a short film Toba Tek Singh, based on an eponymous short story penned by Saadat Hasan Manto, say the film celebrates the ongoing quest of belonging of a human being.
The story was written in 1955, themed around the India and Pakistan partition of 1947.
Asked how he sees a reflection of reality in the story in the context of socio-political change that India is going through, Mehta told IANS: "In the end of the film, we have used a song of Baba Bulleh Shah, 'Bullah ki jaana main kaun?' That's what I believe it is... 'Toba Tek Singh' is an open-ended quest and human statement..."
Pankaj added: "Where is Toba Tek Singh? Is he in India? Is he in Pakistan? Is he within you? Or is he living inside me? It is an ongoing quest, and an idea to find out the sense of belonging.
"It is interesting how the audience can see two parts of the story. From its outer layer, it talks about the partition of two countries, India and Pakistan. In between the lines, it talks about the struggle of a man who is searching the answer of 'Who am I'?"
What was the intriguing factor of the story which motivated Mehta to turn the short story into a film?
"This is a great story not only on partition, but it is also a human story. I read the story during my college days and the story stayed with me for the longest time. The story questions who is mad, and who is not mad... Are the people outside of the asylums mad, or the ones that are inside mad?" Mehta said.
Pankaj said that when he heard the script, he felt the story not only holds a strong relevance in present times, but he also felt compelled to tell it.
"The core thought is how people look at others who are different than us. How do we look at other individuals who think differently? This thought is very close to my heart. For me, it was important to be a part of this story more than anything else, so that if not immediately, after 15 years, people will watch the film and say that this story is worth watching."
The film is being shown on OTT platform ZEE5, as a part of ZEE5 Film Festival.
Pankaj said the medium is irrelevant.
"Whether it is releasing in the form of a feature film, short film, theatrical release or a digital film, it did not bother me."
As for Mehta, he says he employs a different cinematic language when he tells a story and it depends upon the medium he chooses to tell it in.
Also Watch
The story was written in 1955, themed around the India and Pakistan partition of 1947.
Asked how he sees a reflection of reality in the story in the context of socio-political change that India is going through, Mehta told IANS: "In the end of the film, we have used a song of Baba Bulleh Shah, 'Bullah ki jaana main kaun?' That's what I believe it is... 'Toba Tek Singh' is an open-ended quest and human statement..."
Pankaj added: "Where is Toba Tek Singh? Is he in India? Is he in Pakistan? Is he within you? Or is he living inside me? It is an ongoing quest, and an idea to find out the sense of belonging.
"It is interesting how the audience can see two parts of the story. From its outer layer, it talks about the partition of two countries, India and Pakistan. In between the lines, it talks about the struggle of a man who is searching the answer of 'Who am I'?"
What was the intriguing factor of the story which motivated Mehta to turn the short story into a film?
"This is a great story not only on partition, but it is also a human story. I read the story during my college days and the story stayed with me for the longest time. The story questions who is mad, and who is not mad... Are the people outside of the asylums mad, or the ones that are inside mad?" Mehta said.
Pankaj said that when he heard the script, he felt the story not only holds a strong relevance in present times, but he also felt compelled to tell it.
"The core thought is how people look at others who are different than us. How do we look at other individuals who think differently? This thought is very close to my heart. For me, it was important to be a part of this story more than anything else, so that if not immediately, after 15 years, people will watch the film and say that this story is worth watching."
The film is being shown on OTT platform ZEE5, as a part of ZEE5 Film Festival.
Pankaj said the medium is irrelevant.
"Whether it is releasing in the form of a feature film, short film, theatrical release or a digital film, it did not bother me."
As for Mehta, he says he employs a different cinematic language when he tells a story and it depends upon the medium he chooses to tell it in.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal Headline Opening Night at US Open
- 150 Men Took a Dip in Ganga to Rid Their 'Evil' Wives of 'Toxic Feminism'
- Sui Dhaaga First Song Chaav Laaga Captures Mamta and Mauji's Struggles to Make It Big
- Google Pays Tribute to Sir Donald Bradman With a Doodle on his 110th Birth Anniversary
- Asus Zenfone 5Z Gets Major Software Update: Face Unlock, Camera Improvements And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...