Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield to Join Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3: Report

A fan edit video that was recently shared on Youtube had Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland coming together for MCU's version of the Spider-Verse. Marvel Studios will continue with the web-slinging hero in the next outing for the foreseeable future. The untitled venture seems to be Spider-Verse’s live-action version. The fan made video went viral quickly and has piqued the interest of Spider Man fans by several notches.

The dream team of Maguire and Garfield might just unite for a Spider-Verse film. According to a report in Fandom Wire, the two stars have been signed on to feature in Spider-Man 3 alongside Tom Holland. Fans would be delighted with the recent development as the team-up has opened up a new plethora of possibilities, which may have seemed unlikely a few months back.

According to the report, Maguire and Garfield would not just appear for restricted cameos. The duo is, in fact, likely to have a vital role to essay in the proceedings of the film.

The upcoming Spider-Man 3 is the new dream project of Kevin Feige. The MCU head wanted to bring together Maguire and Garfield. A live-action version might also be set up in the Spider-Verse, a first for the film. Garfield’s Spider-Man and Maguire’s Spider-Man will be joining Tom Holland to help him in defeating the Spider-Men’s combined foes. They are said to appear in the final act in Tom’s universe to get rid of the villains.

Jamie Foxx’s Electro is in all likelihood set for returning. He himself had explained there are talks of a possible Electro spin-off film. Doctor Strange’s newest addition is the channel to bring the three Spider-Men uniting for the first time.

Maguire appeared in 2002’s Spider-Man. He later went on to feature in Spider-Man 2 and 3 before the character was handed over to Garfield, who starred in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. In 2017, Tom took on the iconic part in Homecoming.

The rumours floating around, with regards to the Spider-Verse film, seems all set to become a reality.

Spider-Man 3 is set to premiere on December 17, 2021. However, since there have been delays in Marvel Phase 4, the film’s date of release might be pushed to 2022.