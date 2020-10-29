Toby Jones, Anthony Boyle To Headline BBC Two's 'Danny Boy'

London: British star Toby Jones will feature opposite actor Anthony Boyle in an upcoming drama from BBC Two. According to a press release from BBC, the film has been tentatively “Danny Boy”. Robert Jones is the writer on the project, which will be helmed by Sam Miller.

Boyle, who most recently starred in HBO’s “The Plot Against America”, will play war hero Brian Wood who is humbled when he is accused of war crimes in Iraq by the human rights lawyer Phil Shiner (Jones). The two men go head-to-head in a legal and moral conflict that moves from the battlefield to the courtroom and one of Britain’s biggest ever public inquiries.

The film will also star Alex Ferns and Leah McNamara as Woods’ father and wife, respectively. Simon Lewis will produce the movie for BBC Two with Colin Barr, Susan Horth, Lucy Richer and Clare Sillery serving as executive producers.