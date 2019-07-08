Today Audience is Mature Enough to Love Characters Like Kabir Singh, Says Shahid Kapoor

Currently basking in the bumper success of his latest outing Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor says Indian heroes no longer have to stick to playing the ideal man as the audience today is evolved enough to accept and love even unlikeable, flawed characters.

Defending his controversial protagonist in Kabir Singh, which has been panned widely for promoting toxic masculinity, misogyny and violence against women, Shahid told Mid-Day, "The fact that audience is accepting flawed characters shows that they have an appetite for all kinds of parts. They are viewing films in the right context.”

“It is encouraging for this generation of actors. We don't need to feel burdened by the fact that if we are the hero, we have to be perfect. Today, the audience is mature and loves characters like Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab [2016] and Kabir Singh," he added.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has stirred a storm, courtesy his latest interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, in which he has called “slapping each other” and “touching your woman anywhere you want” expressions of love, Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

Also starring Kiara Advani, the film has earned Rs 226.11 crore at the domestic office so far despite scathing reviews from critics and a certain section of the audience.

