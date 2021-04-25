Today He’s Married with Children: Trishala Dutt on Her Longest Relationship

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has been quite open about her personal life, including her relationship with her father and the passing away of her lover some years ago and how she dealt with it.

Another social media user wanted to know about the longest relationship she has been in. “Just curious, what was your longest relationship that you’ve ever been in? Why did it end?" the Instagram user asked.

To this, Trishala replied that her longest relationship lasted for seven years.

“7 years. I won’t get into major details on why it ended but let’s just say we decided to mutually part ways. He was ready for a life at the time I was not and we had many, many differences that accumulated over the years. In a nutshell, we both grew apart. It happens. Today he’s married with children and I wish him all the best," she wrote.

