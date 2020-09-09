Today My House is Demolished, Tomorrow it Will be Your Ego, Says Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who reached Mumbai from Himachal on Wednesday, has released a video statement condemning the demolition of her Bandra office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for alleged 'illegal' extensions and modifications. Her production house Manikarnika Films functioned from the office.

In the video shot in Hindi, Kangana was seen addressing Uddhav Thackeray directly saying that his ego will be demolished like her house. She also said that she understood what Kashmiri Pandits went through and promised the country she will not only make a film about Ayodhya but also Kashmir. The actress then said that there is a huge significance that this happened to her and sarcastically said that the BMC has done a huge favour on her.

She also previously shared pictures of her half-demolished office on Twitter. Take a look below:

She had also tweeted saying that no illegal construction was done in her office. "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like #DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut."

There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like 🙂#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut had approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her bungalow, and sought a stay on the demolition process. "We filed a petition this morning seeking urgent hearing. We have sought a stay on the demolition process by way of interim relief," Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiqui told PTI.

मैं अपनी मुंबई में हूँ,अपने घर में हूँ मुझपे वार भी हुआ तो पीठ पीछे जब मैं फ़्लाइट में थी,सामने नोटिस देने की या वार करने की हिम्मत नहीं है मेरे दुश्मनों में ये जानकर अच्छा लगा,बहुत लोग मुझे पहुँचाई हुई हानि से दुखी और चिंतित हैं मैं उनके आशीर्वाद और स्नेह की आभारी हूँ 🙏 https://t.co/3YkJdLfO0y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

He further said, There is nothing illegal. It's a bungalow and residential property, which was not used for commercial purposes. Kangana will assess the damage and it may be in crores. They have damaged furniture and paintings."

Kangana had previously been locked in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena and Maharashtra government, and had compared Mumbai to Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Shiv Sena had also organised a protest against the actress last week. On Wednesday, Kangana was provided Y+ security by the Central government for protection.