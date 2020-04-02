'Today's Kids Need More Lessons From Shaktimaan Than Those in the '90s,' Says Mukesh Khanna

Actor-producer Mukesh Khanna, who achieved iconic status among television audience as India's first superhero Shaktimaan, is happy that the show is returning to Doordarshan. Shaktimaan has been a significant part of many a millennial's childhood. It was a one-of-a-kind show that has left an indelible mark on the psyche of children and adolescents of the time.

Shaktimaan inspired children to live a better life, cultivate healthy habits and have a moral outlook. The actor insists those lessons are required even more today.

"People from all over the country had sent messages asking whether Shaktimaan would also start airing and it was then that I spoke to the authorities and eventually this worked out. Today's kids need more 'maarg darshan' than those in the '90s," he told Hindustan Times.

Khanna found a huge fan base among children in the late '90s as Shaktimaan and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, a photographer for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz. The show also had an educative segment called Chhoti Chhoti Magar Moti Baatein.

"Kids need more of those chhoti motti battaein than those in the '90s," he added.

Khanna also played the iconic role of Bheeshm Pitamah in Mahabharat, a show that is also being brought back during the lockdown period.

"This lockdown is a blessing in disguise. This is the best way to educate the kids about the things they missed and about the shows they haven't watched. People are at home and they will watch these shows as there is not much option. Whoever thought of this is brilliant," he said.

