Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Todd Phillips' Joker Crosses 900 Million at Box Office

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker, despite being made in a 60 million dollars budget, has inched closer towards earning a billion.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Todd Phillips' Joker Crosses 900 Million at Box Office
Image of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, courtesy of Instagram

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix have delivered an unstoppable hit. Joker which has become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time has not slowed down at all. The film's continued success has fans wondering and hoping if the film might even cross the 1 billion dollar mark. The latest box office development of Joker has brought the film closer to this dream.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Joker had approximately made 290 million dollars in the United States and made more than 600 million dollars in the worldwide arena. For now, trade analysts have predicted for the film's theatrical run to go up to 950 million dollars. The current numbers were revealed on Friday. Warner Bros is expected to release the full numbers of the weekend on Monday addressing the 900 million dollars win.

In the superhero gallery, Joker has become the 13th highest-grossing superhero film of all time. Under DC it is the fourth highest-grossing film led by Aquaman, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises.

Joker had earlier been confirmed to be a stand-alone film before its release. After the winning performance of Phoenix, audiences have been hoping to have a sequel in the works. Earlier Joaquin Phoenix had also stated that the role of The Joker is one that he would eagerly be happy to return in the future.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram