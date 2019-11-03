Todd Phillips' Joker Crosses 900 Million at Box Office

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix have delivered an unstoppable hit. Joker which has become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time has not slowed down at all. The film's continued success has fans wondering and hoping if the film might even cross the 1 billion dollar mark. The latest box office development of Joker has brought the film closer to this dream.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Joker had approximately made 290 million dollars in the United States and made more than 600 million dollars in the worldwide arena. For now, trade analysts have predicted for the film's theatrical run to go up to 950 million dollars. The current numbers were revealed on Friday. Warner Bros is expected to release the full numbers of the weekend on Monday addressing the 900 million dollars win.

In the superhero gallery, Joker has become the 13th highest-grossing superhero film of all time. Under DC it is the fourth highest-grossing film led by Aquaman, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises.

Joker had earlier been confirmed to be a stand-alone film before its release. After the winning performance of Phoenix, audiences have been hoping to have a sequel in the works. Earlier Joaquin Phoenix had also stated that the role of The Joker is one that he would eagerly be happy to return in the future.

