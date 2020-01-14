Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Todd Phillips Responds To Joker's 11 Oscar Nominations, Calls Joaquin Phoenix 'Genius'

Todd Phillips' Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix was announced as a contender in over 11 categories for the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards earlier this week.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 11:37 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Todd Phillips Instagram
Image Courtesy: Todd Phillips Instagram

As Arthur Fleck yelled "you get what you deserve", Joker is definitely enjoying the fruits of its work. As expected, the film has been nominated for the upcoming Oscars 2020.

What has taken the internet by storm is the fact that Joker is the leading film in the Oscars race with nominations in 11 categories. The Todd Phillips directorial has been nominated for Best Actor, Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup, and Hairstyling.

Director Todd Phillips who has been nominated in the Academy Awards only once in the past was overwhelmed by the nominations and took to Instagram to express his gratitude. In the post, Phillips thanked "the genius" Joaquin Phoenix as well as other "incredible" collaborators from the film.

In recent years, comic-book films have been nominated and won Oscars. Nevertheless, Joker has already set a record as it is the first time a comic-book film has been nominated in major categories like Best Actor, Best Picture, and Best Director among others. The last actor to win an Oscar for a comic-book role was Heath Ledger for his role as The Joker in The Dark Knight in the Supporting Actor category.

In the Oscar 2020 nominations, Joker is followed by Once Upon a Time In Hollywood,   The Irishman, and 1917 with ten nominations each. The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9.

