Todd Phillips Reveals His Conditions for Joker Sequel

Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker has been a hit among the audiences. The actor's performance was loved by audiences that the film exceeded expectations and went on to become one of the most profitable comic-book films. Fans are eagerly ready to see Phoenix get into the character's shoes again but unfortunately, Phillips had prior to the film's release stated that Joker was always meant to be a standalone film. Nevertheless, now the director has stated conditions for a sequel which suggests the director might be more open to the idea now.

Despite Todd Phillips' reluctance for a Joker sequel, Joaquin Phoenix has on multiple occasions expressed an interest in playing The Joker again. In an interview, he had stated that he suggested the idea to Phillips stating that there was still a lot more to explore within the character.

While speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Todd Phillips revealed a few conditions that would have to be set if a Joker sequel would be made. He said, "But it couldn’t just be this wild and crazy movie about the 'Clown Prince of Crime,'It would have to have some thematic resonance in a similar way that this does. Because I think that’s ultimately why the movie connected, it’s what’s going on underneath."

The conditions might be acceptable and interesting but it does not mean that Todd Phillips has agreed to a Joker sequel. At this point, the only question is as to what would push him further towards executing the idea.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.