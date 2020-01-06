Take the pledge to vote

Todd Phillips Reveals Joaquin Phoenix's Extreme Method of Losing Weight for Joker

Joaquin Phoenix had revealed that his severe weight loss had even affected him psychologically. Now, the director has talked about it.

Updated:January 6, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
Todd Phillips Reveals Joaquin Phoenix's Extreme Method of Losing Weight for Joker
Even though Christian Bale is known as the king of weight fluctuations, Joaquin Phoenix's weight loss for his role in Joker has been garnering a lot of attention.

Recently, director Todd Phillips revealed how Phoenix lost weight for the role. Talking about it to Cinema Blend, he said, "It was already like June and he hadn’t started [losing weight] and we start shooting in September. And he’s like, 180 pounds. He wasn’t fat but we’re talking about getting to 125 pounds. And he goes ‘I got it, I got it.’ I go ‘You know we can hire a guy. I got this thing, this woman who’s a nutritionist, you might wanna…’ ‘No, no, that’s not how I do it.’ I go ‘How do you do it?’ He goes ‘I just stop eating and I starve myself.’ He just ate an apple a day for the whole summer."

Phoenix however in previous interviews had contradicted the statement stating that it was slightly exaggerated. The actor clarified that his diet also included lettuce and steamed beans which had been approved by doctors in the past.

While this method might sound extreme, this was not Joaquin Phoenix's craziest weight loss story. In 2018 Phoenix appeared in the film Mary Magdalene playing the role of Jesus. For the role, he reportedly almost starved himself to death by consuming only 300 calories per day.

Even though Joaquin Phoenix's weight loss methods have been extreme, it clearly does not affect his performance on-screen.

