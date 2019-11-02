Todd Phillips Reveals The Only Time Arthur Fleck Really Laughs in the Film

The character of Joker, ever since his introduction in 1940, was particularly noted for having a maniacal, hysterical laugh. This was further adapted into visual mediums with actors like Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill, Heath Ledger and Cameron Monaghan portraying the laugh in their own ways.

The latest person to voice this laugh was Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips' Joker. Unlike the character's comic book roots or previous portrayals, Phoenix's Joker revealed the laugh to be a result of a disorder. As a result, his character could be seen laughing on numerous occasions throughout the film.

Now Todd Phillips has come forward and revealed the one time that Arthur Fleck really laughs in the film. Speaking to Empire Magazine he said, "There’s the laugh that comes from his affliction, when he's curled up and in pain, then there's the laugh he does when he wants to fit in and be one of the guys, which is this forced fake laugh. The only time Arthur/Joker really laughs for real in the movie is the very last scene."

The scene being addressed here refers to the moment when Arthur Fleck is standing on the hood of a wrecked police car in his Joker avatar surrounded by numerous admirers cheering him on the streets of Gotham.

Todd Phillips was also asked about the popular fan theory that the entire film is a hallucination or dream seen by an Arkham Asylum patient and does not actually happen. As has been his usual response, Phillips stated that he would neither confirm nor deny the theory and that audiences are free to believe in what they want.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.