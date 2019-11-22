Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Todd Phillips Shuts Down Rumours of Joker Sequel, Says 'No Contract Exists'

Rumours about Todd Phillips having accepted the offer to work on a Joker sequel had gone viral on the Internet following a meeting between Todd Phillips and Warner Bos executives.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Todd Phillips Shuts Down Rumours of Joker Sequel, Says 'No Contract Exists'
A screen grab from Todd Phillips Instagram post

Fans of DC Comics have been in a frenzy for the last 24 hours following a report by The Hollywood Reporter stating that a Joker sequel is in the works. This was followed by news reports from other websites claiming that the news was speculation and that a Joker sequel was not official.

Fortunately for fans, Todd Phillips has now stepped in to address these claims to differentiate anticipation from facts.

In an interview with Indiewire, Todd Phillips clarified that he is not someone who prefers making sequels and that it was never his intention with The Hangover series as well. He added that the report by THR was speculated and misinterpreted facts.

He said, "While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we’re sitting at dinner and they’re saying, ‘So, have you thought about...?’ But, talking about contracts, there’s not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we’ve never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article (by THR) was anticipatory at best."

Todd prior to the release of Joker had stated that he intended for his film to be a standalone film. Following the film's release, Joaquin Phoenix revealed that he would be interested in returning to the role again and that he had pitched the idea to Phillips stating that there was still a lot more to explore with the character. For now, fans can only hope for Phillips to accept the offer if they want to see Phoenix don the red suit again.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram