Todd Phillips Shuts Down Rumours of Joker Sequel, Says 'No Contract Exists'

Fans of DC Comics have been in a frenzy for the last 24 hours following a report by The Hollywood Reporter stating that a Joker sequel is in the works. This was followed by news reports from other websites claiming that the news was speculation and that a Joker sequel was not official.

Fortunately for fans, Todd Phillips has now stepped in to address these claims to differentiate anticipation from facts.

In an interview with Indiewire, Todd Phillips clarified that he is not someone who prefers making sequels and that it was never his intention with The Hangover series as well. He added that the report by THR was speculated and misinterpreted facts.

He said, "While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we’re sitting at dinner and they’re saying, ‘So, have you thought about...?’ But, talking about contracts, there’s not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we’ve never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article (by THR) was anticipatory at best."

Todd prior to the release of Joker had stated that he intended for his film to be a standalone film. Following the film's release, Joaquin Phoenix revealed that he would be interested in returning to the role again and that he had pitched the idea to Phillips stating that there was still a lot more to explore with the character. For now, fans can only hope for Phillips to accept the offer if they want to see Phoenix don the red suit again.

