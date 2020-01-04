Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Todd Phillips Wants to Explore Batman Based in Joker's 'Beautiful' Gotham

Talking to an entertainment website, the director teased the idea of a movie about the Batman set in the world he created with 'Joker'.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2020, 2:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Todd Phillips Wants to Explore Batman Based in Joker's 'Beautiful' Gotham
Director Todd Phillips

Filmmaker Todd Phillips wishes to tell the story of iconic DC superhero Batman set in the world of his film "Joker", that explored the origins of the character's arch-nemesis The Joker.

Phillips' movie introduced Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck and his transformation into the Clown Prince of Crime. The film also featured a young Bruce Wayne, who, as per comics, grows up to become Gotham's saviour Batman.

Talking to Variety, the director teased the idea of a movie about the Caped Crusader set in the world he created with "Joker".

"It's a beautiful Gotham. What I would like to see someone tackle is what Batman looks like from that Gotham," Phillips said.

The director, however, quickly clarified that it could be some other filmmaker who can make the movie.

"I'm not saying I'm going to do that. What was interesting to me about the inclusion of Batman in our movie was, 'What kind of Batman does that Gotham make?' That's all I meant by that," Phillips added.

Warner Bros, the studio behind "Joker", is already working on a film about the superhero.

Titled "The Batman", the film is being directed by Matt Reeves and features Robert Pattinson as the titular hero.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram