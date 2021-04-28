Toddler’s Duet With Mother on AR Rahman’s 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' Wins Hearts

Baby videos trend the most due to the innocence and spontaneity of the little ones in front of the cameras which make the heart of the viewers sing. One such baby video has become the recent viral sensation in which a toddler is literally seen singing a Bollywood song alongside her mother.

The 49-second-long recording was first shared on Facebook on April 18 by a Kerala resident, Anjana Madathil, in which she can be seen singing a popular track ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ composed by AR Rahman from the 2015 movie ‘Tamasha’. Madathil can be seen playing the ukulele along. Soon, her toddler daughter joins to sing the Alka Yagnik-Arijit Singh hit track. This little girl steals the show with her hand actions and profound gestures as she can be seen moving her hand like a seasoned classical singer.

This toddler is definitely giving Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh a run for their money. In the post, Anjana had mentioned that it was her first attempt with the ukulele.

The post got wider attention only after a Twitter user, Mridula Chakraborty, shared it there. On Facebook, the video has gained over 9,800 reactions and several comments.

This cute mother-daughter candid recording is melting hearts as it comes as a relief and distraction amid the massive surge in Coronavirus cases in the country.

As the video created an enormous buzz online, many commented saying, it’s just what they needed at a time like this.

Beautiful! During this crisis some happiness…. https://t.co/3b9C88FG6A— Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (@aniruddhatony) April 26, 2021

At a time when social media platforms are flooded with SOS calls and appeals for emergencies for Covid-19 sufferers amid the second wave, this video has become a reason for a big smile for many, even if briefly, in these times of distress.

Many have even started tagging the film’s actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone and music director, A R Rahman, to see the video.

@thealkayagnik @arrahman @TheArijitSingh You need to listen this version of "Agar Tum Saath Ho". This is Anjana Madathil & her kiddo with your song. Her insta ID: https://t.co/ArrTPYw6TT pic.twitter.com/YzHI96Nm2o— Praneeth Ravi (@PraneethRavi) April 22, 2021

Agar Tum Saath Ho is a song from the 2015 film Tamasha. The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali and starred Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

