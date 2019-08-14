Is Bhumi Pednekar Dating Jackky Bhagnani?

Rumour has it that Bhumi Pednekar might be dating actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress was reportedly seen exiting her gym and getting to a car that's supposedly belongs to Jackky, according to Mumbai Mirror. The tabloid reported that apparently Bhumi and Jackky are the newest couples in B-Town.

The rumour has created quite a buzz in Bollywood. Jackky was earlier linked to his Mitron co-star Kritika Kamra, but Bhumi has largely steered clear of link-up rumours.

Bhumi is busy shooting back to back films. She was recently in Lucknow shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongwith Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The actress's birthday on the sets was a huge celebration. Before that, Bhumi was busy with Saand Ki Aankh in which she will be portraying the role of an octogenarian sharpshooter with Badla star Taapsee Pannu.

Jackky made his acting debut in 2009 with Kal Kissne Dekha, appeared in the moderately successful F.A.L.T.U in 2011, and most recently played the lead in Mitron. He has also produced films like Sarbjit and Dil Juunglee. Recently, Jackky shared photos of birthday celebration of Sara Ali Khan on the sets of the remake of Coolie No 1, which is also being produced by his company Pooja Entertainment.

