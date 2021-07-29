Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neha Dhupia Says the Only Way to Normalise Breastfeeding is by Inclusivity

The ongoing edition of the Olympics Games is introducing radical changes since its inception. The world can be a better place if the momentum continues to rise from here. In one of the latest developments from the Tokyo Olympics 2020, it has been reported that breastfeeding athletes are allowed to bring their babies to the Games. The world has welcomed this with arms wide open. Among million others, Bollywood star Neha Dhupia is happy to know that the organisers of the quadrennial event made an exception for the breastfeeding athletes.

Neha, who is a mother to three-year-old daughter Mehr, is on her way to embrace motherhood for the second time. Reacting to the report which states athlete mothers will get the freedom to feed, Neha penned a note on Instagram. She started by saying, “Thank you for leading the way. Here is an appeal to everyone out there. The only way to normalise breastfeeding is by inclusivity and not compelling a working mother to make a choice.” She tagged Global Positive News and wrote, “Due to the pandemic, the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, is not allowing international guests, including family members.⁠” To this, many athletes felt that they had to make a choice between being in the games or being parents. ⁠The athlete parents expressed their feelings following which the Tokyo 2020 organizers issued a statement where they mentioned they will make an exception for breastfeeding athletes. As per the statement, “Moms will be able to bring their nursing babies and "a caretaker or a partner to help them out,"

Neha is making sure that she keeps her fitness to its optimum level. She is practising yoga and is setting examples for all the mothers-to-be. In a recent video, she was seen doing prenatal yoga. ”They say that everything that you have been practising before your pregnancy is something you should continue with, for the 9 months too. Yoga and meditation is a form of exercise I have been doing for almost 20 years. The asanas are very different when you are practising pre natal yoga and must be done under guidance (sic.),”read the caption.

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old announced on social media she is pregnant for the second time. She is currently in her first trimester and may welcome the baby by the end of this year or early next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here