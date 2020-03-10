Told Akanksha Puri I will Move On If I Get a Girl Inside Bigg Boss 13, Says Paras Chhabra

Paras Chhabra made quite a name for himself during his stint in Bigg Boss 13. In a freewheeling chat, he talks about the reality show, his equations with ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and future plans.

He explains his action, "I did not lose confidence but when my personal life regarding Akanksha was discussed on the TV then I also fought with Salman sir. I started to realise that this is something I cannot fix, I mean when something from outside the Bigg Boss house is brought up you don’t have control over it as you are inside the house.”

Paras, who made it to top six contestants in Bigg Boss 13, took Rs 10 lakh and left the show. He says, “After I fought with Salman sir, I knew I would be losing some fan following. Then you start to feel like maybe you are going wrong and maybe you will not win. So, I thought taking the money would be a right decision."

"With the cash prize, I will buy my mother a house in Vrindavan. I will also buy a car for myself," adds Paras.

Paras had found a friend in Mahira Sharma on the show. The former supported her throughout the show and many, including Paras' mother, blamed Mahira for spoiling his game.

He says, "Mahira should not be blamed for weakening my game as we were together since the second week. After I underwent a surgery for my finger and a rod was put into my finger, I started to feel physically low. I also gained weight because of the medicines. Otherwise, before that I was full of confidence, I used to perform well in every task. So, it is not Mahira but the surgery that weakened my game."

Paras ended his three year old relationship with Akanksha Puri during the show. "My relationship with Akanksha was going through a rough phase and it would have ended anytime. When I was offered the show, during a fight she told me that ‘now that you have got this show, so you will leave me’. As I was coming for the show I did not want to do anything negative (break-up) in my life so I left it on hold. Also, I told her that ‘if I get a girl on the show, I will move on’."

He further says, "She (Akanksha) is not just talking bad about me but also about Mahira. If she really loved me the way she showed in the beginning by supporting me from outside, she would have not done all that. When you are in a relationship with someone you don’t go and tell others that you are paying my rent and etcetera. She has used my fame for her own mileage."

"Akanksha tried to contact me after I came out of Bigg Boss, but I have been busy from the very next day with my new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Also, there is no point in clarifying anything now so it is better that we break-up. I want to remove the tattoo of her name on my hand but have been busy with the show," says Paras.

These days, Paras and Mahira are often spotted spending time together. "If I was in a relationship with Mahira, she would have problem with me doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. So, we are just best-friends."

Has Bigg Boss changed his life? "People have started recognising, even when you take a taxi the driver knows you, so it is a great feeling. As I am doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, I only get two days off. So, even on my off days I don’t get to be at home, I am busy shooting for music video or attending events."

He goes on, "I am getting many TV show offers but can’t take it up now as I am locked inside Mujhse Shaadi Karoge for five days in a week. For me all that matters in terms of selecting a project is the role. If going forward, I am getting a good role alongside Akanksha, I will do it."

Follow @News18Movies for more