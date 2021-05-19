Told Not to Comment on Mahesh-Mukesh Bhatt Split: Vikram Bhatt

In a recent interview, filmmaker-producer Vikram Bhatt has bluntly said he cannot comment on the professional split between his uncles — Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. The filmmaker said that he was told to stay mum about the issue.

He was quoted by Times of India, saying, “Whatever I have to say I will not say because my boss Mahesh Bhatt has asked me to not talk on this subject and I have to listen to him."

On January 23 this year, the professional fallout between brothers Mahesh and Mukesh had made headlines. According to the reports, most movies in the future would be produced by Mukesh’s children, Sakshi and Vishesh. It was also reported that Mahesh won’t be a part of the upcoming projects.

When ETimes had contacted Mukesh about this decision, he had maintained that Vishesh Films was always his company and Mahesh was serving just as a creative consultant. However, he had clarified that Mahesh has not left Vishesh Films yet and will be roped in on a project if his expertise is required. Mukesh had also made it clear that there was no fight between the brothers but Mahesh is no more interested in holding the position in the production house.

However, Mahesh has not commented on the issue.

Mahesh and Mukesh’s nephew and Bollywood actor, Emraan Hashmi, had also recently reacted to the alleged professional split. He said he doesn’t know what exactly has happened between the brothers but hopes that everyone comes back together and make a film like good old times.

In the past, Vikram too has collaborated with Vishesh Films for many projects. His last film with the Bhatt banner was Raaz 3, which released in 2012.

Lately, Vikram’s web series, Bisaat has been winning rave reviews from all quarters. The mystery thriller was released on MX Player last month. He has collaborated for his upcoming project, Cold with Mahesh. The film, which is being directed by Vikram, has been written by Mahesh along with Suhir Sen Gupta.

