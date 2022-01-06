Tollywood Actor Arun Vijay Tests Positive For Covid-19

Actor Arun Vijay is the latest Tollywood celeb to have tested positive for Covid-19. The actor on Wednesday tweeted that he was under home quarantine and following all required safety protocols as per his doctor’s advice.

“Hi everyone!! This is to inform you’ll that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently under home quarantine and following all the safety protocols as per my doctor’s advice. Thanks for all the love… Stay safe & take care everyone (along with folding hands emoji),” his tweet read.

Hi everyone!! This is to inform you'll that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently under home quarantine and following all the safety protocols as per my doctor's advice. Thanks for all the love..Stay safe & take care everyone 🙏🏽— ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) January 5, 2022

On the professional front, Arun Vijay has a number of projects in the pipeline. He recently completed dubbing for Yaanai, helmed by Hari. The actor has also shared on his social media handles a picture of himself dubbing. Moreover, he has also wrapped work on Sinam, Agni Siragugal, and Borrder.

With the increased concern of the omicron variant, there has been a huge spike in the number of positive coronavirus cases across the country. And now, as the number is growing, reports of Tollywood film industry celebrities being infected have also surfaced.

Earlier, comedy star Vadivelu tested positive for Covid-19. Later, names of celebs like Kamal Haasan, Suraaj, Arun Vaidyanathan, and Veeram fame Suhail Chandhok went on adding.

To contain the spread of the virus, several state governments have already announced various restrictions, including curfew and lockdown on weekends. In Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the state governments announced that cinema halls are allowed to function with 50 percent capacity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.