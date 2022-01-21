Tollywood Actor Konchada Srinivas Passes Away at 47

Tollywood actor Konchada Srinivas died on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. Forty-seven-year-old Srinivas was suffering from a heart-related ailment for the last few months. He was rushed to the private hospital in Kasibugga after his health deteriorated. The actor’s fans as well as industry colleagues are in shock after learning about his demise.

Srinivas, who was born in Srikakulam city of Andhra Pradesh, was living with his family in his hometown and was on complete bed rest because of health concerns.

The 47-year-old is known for his performances in films like Shankar Dada MBBS and Arundhati. His roles as a villain in Telugu films were immensely popular.

Srinivas got a much-needed break after he appeared in the hit film Prema Kavali. He then went on to feature in more than 40 films in Tollywood.

Earlier, it was reported that Srinivas got injured during the shooting of a film. The actor had reportedly sustained injuries in the chest. In the medical examination, it was found that Srinivas was already suffering from heart problems.

