Telugu actor Naveen Chandra and his wife Orma have been blessed with a baby boy. He shared the happy news with his fans on social media. In a series of pictures, Naveen can be seen beaming with joy, as he held his son close in his arms. The photos gave a glimpse of the adorable pictures of him and his newborn baby. In the candid images, Naveen can be seen holding his baby in his arms without revealing the face of his baby. He captioned his picture, “I and Orma blessed with a baby boy”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naveen Chandra (@naveenchandra212)

The pictures went viral on social media, with fans sending their best wishes to the new parents and their little ones.

Social media users have filled in the comment section with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, “Congratulations on having one of the best times ever”. Another user commented, “Hearty congratulations new mommy and daddy”. One user also wrote, “Sending your family love always”.

Naveen Chandra prefers to stay private about his life. But this time, he opened up and shared a few glances at his newborn baby boy. In the pictures, the little munchkin was seen dressed in a blue and yellow cloth.

He announced the news of his wife’s pregnancy on February 14, of this year. Earlier, Naveen dropped a streak of snaps, which featured him and his wife together. In the photos from their babymoon, he was seen showing affection towards her wife. Naveen’s wife was seen flaunting her baby bump with a beaming smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naveen Chandra (@naveenchandra212)

Naveen Chandra is known for films such as Pattas and Bham Bolenath. The actor has also acted in films like Veera Simha Reddy, Thaggedhe Le, Ghani, Mission 2020, Nenu Leni Naa Premakatha, and Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. He is all set to star in upcoming films including Scam, Month Of Madhu, Mayagadu, and Ram Charan15.

Read all the Latest Movies News here