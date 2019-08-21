Tollywood Actor Raj Tarun and Not Tarun Kumar Responsible for Hyderabad Hit-and-Run Car Crash

Police have confirmed that Tollywood actor Raj Tarun was involved in a hit-and-run car accident in Hyderabad.

According to Times of India, though actor Tarun Kumar's name first surfaced in the case, but it has now been confirmed that it was actually Raj Tarun who fled the scene.

Notably, Raj Tarun lost control of his car and rammed into a wall near Alkapuri Township Circle area in Hyderabad. According to various reports, it was around 10pm when the accident took place. Initially, only a luxury Volvo car with the registration number TS09EX1100 was found at the accident spot with no trace of Raj Tarun. There were speculations that it was Tarun Kumar's car.

However, after he blasted the media for inaccurate reporting, it was later revealed by the police that it was not Tarun Kumar but rather actor Raj Tarun who was involved.

According to Zoom, CCTV footage of the road on which the accident took place shows Raj Tarun running from the accident spot immediately after the car crash. As per reports, the police is likely to file a case against Raj Tarun once they find out how the crash happened and whether he was under the influence of alcohol or not.

The police further revealed that Raj Tarun seemed to have lost control of vehicle which he was driving at high speed. However, he escaped unhurt as safety airbags inside the car opened at the right time. He fled from the spot using another car, the police further stated.

