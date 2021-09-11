Tollywood Actor Sai Dharam Tej Meets With a Road Accident, Suffers Collarbone Injury

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor and nephew of noted star Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej was hospitalised after a motorbike accident in Hyderabad. The actor was shifted to Jubilee Hills Apollo Hospital for treatment and the doctors say he is stable.

“Sai Dharam Tej was intubated and was put on assisted respiration in the nearest hospital and later shifted here. As of now, he is medically stable. There are no major injuries in the Brain, Spine and major organs based on the preliminary investigations. He sustained soft tissue injuries and a collar bone fracture. There is no need for immediate surgical intervention," read the hospital’s health bulletin. The bulletin also stated that he is being closely monitored and further evaluation will be done.

Dharam Tej family members, including brother Vaisshnav Tej, uncle Pawan Kalyan, cousins Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela and friend Sundeep Kishan rushed to the hospital to visit the actor. Allu Aravind and Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha were also present there.

Chiranjeevi revealed that fans need not to worry as Sai Tej suffered only minor injuries in the accident and he is gradually recovering. According to police, the sports bike he was riding skid and fell near Cable Bridge in Madhapur area. The actor was wearing a helmet and sustained injuries.

Locals who responded immediately, with the help of 108 rushed to the nearby Medicare Hospital. He was rushed to Apollo Hospital after initial treatment there.

Sai Dharam Tej is the son of Vijaya Durga, who is the sister of notable Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

