Tollywood Actress Sri Reddy Goes 'Topless' Against Casting Couch, Taken Into Police Custody
Sri Reddy alleged that she was asked to send inappropriate pictures and videos to get a chance in Telugu films, and threatened to expose names of people who “exploit young, aspiring actors”.
Earlier this week, Sri Reddy, in a Facebook post, had alleged that a top director used to 'roam around' near her house (Facebook)
Hyderabad: Telugu Film Chamber employees were in for a surprise on Saturday morning when Tollywood female actor Sri Reddy sat topless outside the office in Hyderabad to protest against the existence of ‘casting couch’ in the industry.
Reddy alleged that she was asked to send inappropriate pictures and videos to get a chance in Telugu films, and threatened to expose names of people who “exploit young, aspiring actors”.
The actor came to the film chamber attired in Indian wear and started slipping down to her under garments in front of the cameras.
“Why Telugu actors like me don't get a chance. They should give 75% chances to Telugu people in films. I want membership in Telugu film chamber. Why are they not giving it? I have done three films,” Reddy said while expressing her disappointment.
"They will ask us to send inappropriate pictures and videos. Are we girls or things to play with? But we will not get an opportunity,” she added.
The aspiring actor was later taken to a police station. "She was there to lodge her protest. We told her to protest in a democratic way and not resort to such acts. She has not given any complaints regarding her allegations to police till now,” said a police officer.
Earlier this week, Reddy, in a Facebook post, had alleged that a top director used to 'roam around' near her house and used to harass several women and ask for video calls.
The Tollywood industry has, however, called her allegations false and baseless and even lodged a complaint against her for making derogatory remarks against the fraternity.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
