Tollywood Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Chilling On Beach, See Viral pics

Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the talented actresses in the Telugu film industry and she became a household name after appearing on the hit Telugu television reality show Jabardasth. Recently, Anasuya shared a few photos from her vacation on Instagram and the pictures are going viral. In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a super cool striped T-shirt, which she paired with powder pink shorts. In the photos, she is seen chilling on the beach while she poses for the camera. Sharing the pictures Anasuya wrote,“ I wonder if the beach misses me.”

Seeing the photos, her fans couldn’t stop from reacting. One of the users wrote, “So beautiful.” Another one said, “Looking so cute.” The post went viral in no time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anasuya Bharadwaj (@itsme_anasuya)



The actress always surprises her fans with her photos and videos. A few days back the actress shared a few photos in traditional attire. In the pictures, she is seen in a lilac embroidered saree and a collared striped backless blouse with cutout detailing at the back. “Exit gracefully. Heal and grow,” the actress wrote in caption. The post received a lot of appreciation from her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anasuya Bharadwaj (@itsme_anasuya)



On the professional front, Anasuya is a television presenter and actress. In her acting career, she has worked in a number of popular films which include Kshanam, Winner, Gayathri, Rangasthalam, Thank You Brother and many more. She gained immense popularity for her role in Allu Arjun’s blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise.

For her amazing performances, she has received two SIIMA Awards and IIFA Utsavam Award. She has received Filmfare Awards South twice for her outstanding work in Kshanam in 2016 and Rangasthalam in 2018.

She was recently seen in the Telugu action thriller film Khiladi. The movie was written and directed by Ramesh Verma, who co-produced it with Satyanarayana Koneru under A Studios banner. The movie didn’t receive a good response from critics and also underperformed at the box office. The actress will be next seen in director Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here