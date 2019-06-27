Vijaya Nirmala: 10 Interesting Facts About the Late Director
Vijaya Nirmala, an Indian film actress, producer and director known for her works predominantly in Telugu cinema, passed away on Thursday, June 27 at the Continental Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The actress was said suffering from age-related illness. She was admitted to the Continental Hospital, where she is said to have suffered cardiac arrest and breathed her last.
An inspiration to many, Vijaya has achieved many feats in her life. Here are some of the interesting facts about the actress that will leave anyone amazed:
* After directing 44 films in Telugu, Vijaya Nirmala entered the Guinness Book of Records in 2002 as the female director of the most films.
* In 2008, she received the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award for her contributions to Telugu cinema.
* Vijaya Nirmala and her fellow Telugu actress Savitri are the only female directors to have directed the legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan.
* Debuting her acting career at the age of seven in Tamil film Matsyarekha, Vijaya went on to act in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, with around 200 movies to her credit.
* She made her debut at the age of 11 with the Tollywood film Panduranga Mahatmyam released in 1957.
* She celebrated her golden (50) jubilee in the film industry in the year 2017.
* Vijaya Krishna was previously married to Late KS Murthy and had a son named Vijaya Naresh. However, the marriage ended in divorce. Later, she married the Telugu megastar Krishna in 1969.
* She was stepmother to actors Manjula Swaroop, Ramesh Babu and Mahesh Babu.
* She has also acted on the small screen and made her debut with Pelli Kanuka produced by Balaji Telefilms in 1998.
* She made her directorial debut with a Malayalam film on a budget of Rs 3 lakh, while her directorial debut in Telugu was with Meena.
