Tollywood Actress Niharika Konidela's Hot Bikini Pics Goes Viral

Telugu producer and actor Nagendra Babu’s daughter Niharika Konidela, who often shares photos on Instagram in both traditional and modern outfits, recently surprised her fans by sharing her photos in bikini for the first time.

She shared an old photo with her Russian friend Ilona, which went viral. In the picture, Niharika and Ilona were seen in bikinis flaunting their toned figure. The duo was posing with cheerful smiles on the beachside in Turkey. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “I don’t understand a single bit of what you said but it’s so much fun spending time with you Ilona. See you when I see you.”

Earlier, a week ago, while her husband went on a solo vacation with his friends to Bali, Niharika left for Turkey with her girl gang for a pre-winter vacation. She did canoe rafting in Turkey’s crystal clear waters of Antalya along with her friends. She also met Ilona, her Russian friend, with whom she clicked a selfie.

Recently, Niharika shared a selfie with a cheerful smile from her Turkey vacation on her Instagram account. In the picture, she was seen wearing a denim jacket and left her brown hair open. “My phone didn’t fall. Hence uploading this picture,” she wrote in the caption.

Recently, the actress was embroiled in controversies, after she was allegedly detained with others by Hyderabad police for partying at a pub beyond the permissible hours.

On the work front, Niharika made her debut as an actress with Oka Manasu in 2016. She acted and also produced the Telugu web series Muddapappu Avakai, under her banner Pink Elephant Pictures, which was released on YouTube. She was last seen in Chiranjeevi starrer 2019 period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

