Tollywood Actress Poonam Kaur Diagnosed With Fibromyalgia: All You Need To Know

Souryam fame Poonam Kaur is diagnosed with Fibromyalgia. It is a condition that is characterised by profound physical pain coupled with fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood swings. The South actress, who is also an activist, recently visited Kerala — where she received her disorder’s initial diagnosis from medical professionals. The goal of fibromyalgia treatment is to reduce symptoms and enhance the quality of life. Exercise, therapies and medications are the main methods of its treatment.

According to Mayo Clinic — after an incident, such as a physical injury, surgery, infection, or intense psychological stress, Fibromyalgia symptoms frequently start to appear. In other circumstances, symptoms develop gradually over time without a particular cause. The caseload of women is more than men in Fibromyalgia. Several patients with this also experience headaches, TMJ issues, irritable bowel syndrome, anxiety, and depression. Although there is no known cure for fibromyalgia, experts suggest only medication can help manage symptoms.

Lately, Poonam became one of the film personalities to support Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. She was seen walking next to Rahul Gandhi in the yatra. Poonam’s presence in the yatra created controversy, as she was captured walking hand in hand with the politician. Soon the picture became the talk of the town and Poonam had to step in to shut the controversial and derogatory remarks against her.

In a tweet, the actress wrote, “This is absolutely demeaning of you, do you remember the Prime Minister talked about Nari Shakti? I almost slipped and toppled that’s how sir held my hand.’’ Poonam Kaur further wrote after attending the yatra: “His (Rahul Gandhi) concern, respect and protective nature towards women is something which touched my heart. I along with the weavers’ team heartfully thank Rahul Gandhi Ji for hearing the weavers’ issues."

