Tollywood Actress Siddhi Idnani Looks Stunning in Pink Salwar Suit, See Pics

Siddhi Idnani has grabbed the attention of fans with her Tamil debut film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu this year. She received a lot of appreciation for her performance. The actress has also managed to grab the eyeballs of her fans with her amazing fashion choices. She frequently shares pictures of her photoshoots on Instagram.

Recently, the actress shared pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the photos, Siddhi is seen in a pink salwar suit with golden details, which she paired with a dark grey dupatta. She opted for a no makeup look and nude lips and tied her hair in a ponytail. To keep her look minimalist she wore a jhumka and a black bindi and completed her look with transparent nude wedges.

Three days back the actress shared another set of pictures. In the pics, she is seen wearing a grey colour silk saree with floral prints all over it. She paired it with a red blouse with golden detailing. She was seen sitting on a balcony as she posed for the camera. The post received a lot of heart emojis in the comment box.

On the work front, Siddhi made her debut in the Gujarati film industry and then moved to Tollywood. She has worked in many Telugu films. She made her debut in Tamil industry with Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu opposite Simbu, which was released in theatres on September 15. Before entering the film industry she worked as a theatre artist. Before she made her acting debut the actress went on to win Miss India super talent and represented India in Paris in 2018. Later the same year she made her debut with the Telugu language comedy film Jamba Lakidi Pamba alongside Srinivasa Reddy. The movie was the remake of the 1992 film of the same name. Later she worked in popular projects like Prema Katha Chitram 2, and Anukunnadi Okati Ayinadi Okati.

She will soon be seen in the upcoming Tamil movie Nooru Kodi Vaanavi. The movie is directed by Sasi and features Harish Kalyan in the lead role along with Chinnijayanth, Sampath Raj, Thambi Ramaiah and Kovai Sarala playing the supporting roles.

